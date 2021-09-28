Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,953.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

