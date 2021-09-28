Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DESP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 315,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,507. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $848.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.