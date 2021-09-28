Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to “Buy”

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,669. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 22.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after buying an additional 388,228 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 46.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

