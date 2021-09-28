$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $6.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 17.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in PayPal by 78.6% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 49.1% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $221,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $11.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.19. 609,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

