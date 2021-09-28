Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.39. 149,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

