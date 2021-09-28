$27.96 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post sales of $27.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.54 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $118.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.54 million to $121.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $121.03 million to $125.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

