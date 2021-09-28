Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 149,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

