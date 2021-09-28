Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 9,365 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Lisa Marie Ower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total value of C$31,895.40.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.99. 466,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.35. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.55.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.