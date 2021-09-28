Rune Price Tops $188.75 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Rune has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $82,468.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $188.75 or 0.00453897 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00099448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00134671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.66 or 1.00245910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.45 or 0.06811161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.68 or 0.00766316 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

