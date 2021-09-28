APIX (APIX) Hits Market Cap of $5.57 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, APIX has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $579,181.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

