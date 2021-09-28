Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 17,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

