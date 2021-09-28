Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.18. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($3.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. 51,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

