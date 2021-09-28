Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 17,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 282,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.