Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 5,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 625,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

