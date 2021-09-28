Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.18

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 2492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLTR shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

