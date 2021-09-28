Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $485.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roper is poised to benefit from strength across its businesses, acquired assets and strong operational execution in the quarters ahead. The company’s ability to generate healthy cash flows adds to its strength. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payments. For second-half 2021, the company’s four segments are predicted to record organic sales growth on a year-over-year basis. For 2021, its overall organic sales are anticipated to increase more than 7% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with rising costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Risks related to international exposure might too affect its performance.”

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

ROP traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.32. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,928. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.