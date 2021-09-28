58,451 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,717,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 15.6% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $9.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.67. 3,926,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,011,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.