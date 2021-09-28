Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

NYSE MA traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $352.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $347.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

