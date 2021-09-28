ESBC Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $934,046.01 and $59,851.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,476,970 coins and its circulating supply is 30,197,636 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

