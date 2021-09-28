SYNC Network Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $2.94 million and $557.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00359270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00891903 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,661,260 coins and its circulating supply is 119,921,628 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

