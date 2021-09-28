Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$2.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

