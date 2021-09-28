Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Rexnord news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,930.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

RXN traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.57. 19,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

