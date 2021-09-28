Stephens Inc. AR Buys 50,114 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.30. 385,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,247. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

