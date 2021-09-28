Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,553 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $156,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,087 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $459,830,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,295,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 123,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

