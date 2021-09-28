Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 18,809 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $102,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $266,424,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UNH traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, reaching $401.09. 32,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.