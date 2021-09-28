Bank of Nova Scotia Has $85.18 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,607,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 164,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

