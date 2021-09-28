Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.17 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.17 billion and approximately $415.26 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00153818 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00081773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,764 coins and its circulating supply is 23,735,502,388 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.