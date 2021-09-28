AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AGCO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. AGCO has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

