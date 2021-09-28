Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.