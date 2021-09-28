Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) PT at $54.88

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,098. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.23.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $4,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

