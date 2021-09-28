adidas’ (ADDYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. 70,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,223. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

