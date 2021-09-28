Insider Buying: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Insider Purchases 2,381 Shares of Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $10,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ONTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,276. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 778,421 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

