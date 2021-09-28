Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Pippa Lambert Buys 889 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).
Shares of LON:AV traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 404.80 ($5.29). 11,163,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The stock has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 403.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
