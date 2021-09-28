Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 470,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

