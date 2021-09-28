Madison Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 744.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $21.79 on Tuesday, hitting $572.88. 23,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,363. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $424.04 and a one year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

