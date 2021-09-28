Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of Eiffage stock remained flat at $$20.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

