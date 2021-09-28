Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.31). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 107,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.27. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

