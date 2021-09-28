Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,373 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.59% of Broadcom worth $1,150,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.96. 19,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,760. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $489.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,104,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

