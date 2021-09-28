Legal & General Group Plc Buys 238,590 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,590 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,299,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.64. The stock had a trading volume of 167,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,945. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.