Keybank National Association OH Sells 15,640 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

