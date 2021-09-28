Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,052,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $9.06 on Tuesday, reaching $782.30. 336,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,846,631. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.49 billion, a PE ratio of 412.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.22.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.