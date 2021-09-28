Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,331 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Pfizer worth $1,464,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 859,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,556 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, King Wealth boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

PFE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 528,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,695,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

