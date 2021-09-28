Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.62 Million

Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report $72.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $73.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.