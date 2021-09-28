Scotia Capital Inc. Has $169.76 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $169,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,495,000. King Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 71,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 227,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 221,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a market cap of $498.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

