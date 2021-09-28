Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 661,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,230,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $341.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

