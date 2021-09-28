$6.41 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $6.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.93 and the lowest is $5.81. Anthem reported earnings per share of $4.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $26.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $28.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

ANTM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,338. Anthem has a 1 year low of $255.78 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

