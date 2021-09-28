$0.35 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE GDDY traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,664. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

