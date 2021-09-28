FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $14.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.57. 7,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $390.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.25.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

