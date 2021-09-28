Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CVE:MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

