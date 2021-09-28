International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Lifted by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

